Aug 27 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank Of India

* India cbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0015 rupee per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds

* India cbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0019 rupee per 100 rupees for 2025 bonds

* India cbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0031 rupee per 100 rupees for 2033 bonds

* India cbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0038 rupee per 100 rupees for 2045 bonds Source text: bit.ly/1MWjO1B Further company coverage: (Reporting By Derek Francis)