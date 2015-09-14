FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ford Motor, Alcoa collaborate to produce automotive aluminum alloys
September 14, 2015 / 8:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ford Motor, Alcoa collaborate to produce automotive aluminum alloys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co :

* Ford Motor Co, Alcoa Inc Collaborate On More Formable And Design Friendly next-generation aluminum alloys

* Co, Alcoa entered into joint development deal to collaborate on aluminum alloys for automotive parts using Micromill technology

* Says Ford will begin using Micromill material in 2016 F-150 production in the fourth quarter of 2015

* Says plans to increase Micromill’s use over next several years on range of vehicle components and future platforms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

