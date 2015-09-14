FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Alcoa to commercialize its MicromillTM technology, working with The Danieli Group
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Alcoa to commercialize its MicromillTM technology, working with The Danieli Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc

* Says will commercialize its Micromilltm technology, working with the Danieli group

* Says Danieli to license Alcoa’s intellectual property associated with manufacturing advanced micromill products

* Says Co, Danieli will work toward agreement to sell micromill equipment and license the patented micromill technology

* Says Alcoa will grant danieli exclusive rights to sell micromill equipment for a limited period of time

* Companies will work to license micromill alloys to potential customers globally, initially targeting europe, southamerica, southeast asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.