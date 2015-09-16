FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amgen says co, Xencor announce collaboration in cancer immunotherapy and inflammation
#Market News
September 16, 2015 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Amgen says co, Xencor announce collaboration in cancer immunotherapy and inflammation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Sept 16 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc :

* Amgen and Xencor announce strategic collaboration in cancer immunotherapy and inflammation

* Says Xencor to receive $45 million upfront payment, up to $1.7 billion in clinical, regulatory and sales milestone payments in total for 6 programs

* Says collaboration combines co’s proprietary antibodies, Xencor’s XmAb bispecific antibody platform to develop new therapeutic candidates

* Says collaboration includes Xencor’s pre-clinical CD38 bispecific T cell engager for multiple myeloma

* Amgen will be fully responsible For pre-clinical and clinical development and commercialization worldwide

* Source text for Eikon

* Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780))

