BRIEF-U.S. OCC reports Q2 bank trading revenue of $5.5 bln

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency:

* Q2 insured U.S. Commercial banks and savings institutions trading revenue $5.5 billion, down 14.2 percent

* Q2 trading revenue from interest rate and foreign exchange products was $4.3 billion, 4 percent lower than average for second quarters since 2009

* Q2 net current credit exposure (NCCE) decreased 19.4 percent to $405.6 billion

* Q2 notional derivatives held by insured U.S. Commercial banks fell 2.6 percent to $197.9 trillion Source text (1.usa.gov/1itlyCx)