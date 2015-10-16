BRIEF-GE reaffirms 2015 industrial and verticals earnings per share guidance

Oct 16 (Reuters) - General Electric Co :

* Says reaffirms 2015 industrial and verticals earnings per share guidance

* Says GE Capital exit plan is ahead of plan and expect GE Capital dividends to the parent of about $3 billion for 2015

* Says expect to launch the Synchrony share exchange next week, which will significantly reduce the amount of GE stock outstanding

* Says through the exchange and dividends, co is on track to return about $30 billion to share owners in 2015 Source text: invent.ge/1RM5t7j Further company coverage: (Reporting By Kanika Sikka)