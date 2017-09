BRIEF-Grubhub posts Q3 earnings of $0.08 per share

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Grubhub Inc

* Q3 revenue $85.7 million, a 38 percent year-over-year increase

* Q3 earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 active diners were 6.43 million, up 41 percent year-over-year; Q3 gross food sales $554 million, up 31 percent year-over-year

* Sees Q4 2015 revenue of $98 million to $100 million; sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $23 million to $25 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $86.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $100.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sai Sachin R)