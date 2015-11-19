FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GAP Inc reports Q3 earnings per share $0.61
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2015 / 9:51 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GAP Inc reports Q3 earnings per share $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - GAP Inc :

* Q3 reported earnings per share $0.61

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

* Says updated adjusted earnings per share guidance for FY 2015 to be in the range of $2.38 to $2.42

* Says at end of Q3, inventory dollars per store were down 4 percent on a year-over-year basis

* Says at end of Q4, expects inventory dollars per store to be about flat versus a decline of 6 percent last year

* Says for fiscal year 2015, the company continues to expect capital spending to be about $800 million

* Says expects its adjusted operating margin to be about 10.5 percent in fiscal year 2015

* Says with challenging q3 “behind us, we are sharply focused on holiday execution across all channels”

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $3.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY earnings per share view $2.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.