FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ford adopts mark-to-market for pension and OPEB plans
Sections
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Harvey Aftermath
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2016 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ford adopts mark-to-market for pension and OPEB plans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co :

* Restates earnings for each year from 2011 to 2014 and first nine month of 2015 due to pension reporting change

* Raises 2015 pretax profit outlook to a range of $10 billion to $11 billion, up $1.5 billion due to switch to mark-to-market on pension plans

* Shows improved operating profit with pension reporting change, particularly in North America and Europe

* Says it joins about 50 companies using U.S. GAAP accounting to switch to mark-to-market for pension reporting

* Says change will make it easier to compare performance with U.S., global competitors

* Says company pretax profit rises by $1.22 billion for first nine months of 2015

* Says pretax profit rises by $1 billion for 2014, by $1.49 billion for 2013; by $981 million for 2012; by $606 million for 2011

* Global operating profit margin for first nine months 2015 rises to 7.1 percent from 5.9 percent

* Operating profit margin in North America first nine months 2015 rises to 10.9 percent from 9.9 percent

* Year 2015 profit margin in North America to be 1 percent higher due to pension reporting change

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.