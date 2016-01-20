FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fireeye acquires privately-held iSIGHT Partners
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fireeye acquires privately-held iSIGHT Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - FireEye Inc :

* Says Q4 total billings, total revenue and non-GAAP loss per share are expected to be within previously-issued guidance ranges

* Says expects positive operating cash flow in range of $7 million to $9 million for Q4

* Says “expect we can grow billings organically by 20 percent and achieve positive free cash flow for 2016”

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.37, revenue view $186.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Announces the acquisition of privately-held iSIGHT Partners

* Former iSIGHT shareholders have opportunity to earn additional $75 million cash, equity upon achievement of threat intelligence bookings target

* Says transaction is expected to be slightly accretive to FireEye’s 2016 operating income and cash flow

* Says will pay about $200 million in cash to the former iSIGHT shareholders for 100 percent of the outstanding shares of iSIGHT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.