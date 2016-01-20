BRIEF-Fireeye acquires privately-held iSIGHT Partners

Jan 20 (Reuters) - FireEye Inc :

* Says Q4 total billings, total revenue and non-GAAP loss per share are expected to be within previously-issued guidance ranges

* Says expects positive operating cash flow in range of $7 million to $9 million for Q4

* Says “expect we can grow billings organically by 20 percent and achieve positive free cash flow for 2016”

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.37, revenue view $186.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Announces the acquisition of privately-held iSIGHT Partners

* Former iSIGHT shareholders have opportunity to earn additional $75 million cash, equity upon achievement of threat intelligence bookings target

* Says transaction is expected to be slightly accretive to FireEye’s 2016 operating income and cash flow

* Says will pay about $200 million in cash to the former iSIGHT shareholders for 100 percent of the outstanding shares of iSIGHT