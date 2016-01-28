FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Raytheon Q4 net sales up 3 pct from last year
#Market News
January 28, 2016 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Raytheon Q4 net sales up 3 pct from last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co

* Q4 net sales of $6.33 billion, up 3 percent; q4 earnings per share from continuing operations $1.85

* Q4 bookings $7.86 billion versus. $7.11 billion last year

* Backlog at the end of 2015 was $34.7 billion, up about $1.1 billion compared to the end of 2014

* Sees 2016 net sales $24 billion to $24.5 billion

* Sees 2016 earnings per share from continuing operations $6.80 to $7.0

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.81, revenue view $6.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $7.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/1PHpuPo) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
