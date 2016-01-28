BRIEF-Raytheon Q4 net sales up 3 pct from last year

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co
* Q4 net sales of $6.33 billion, up 3 percent; q4 earnings per share from continuing operations $1.85
* Q4 bookings $7.86 billion versus. $7.11 billion last year
* Backlog at the end of 2015 was $34.7 billion, up about $1.1 billion compared to the end of 2014
* Sees 2016 net sales $24 billion to $24.5 billion
* Sees 2016 earnings per share from continuing operations $6.80 to $7.0
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.81, revenue view $6.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.81, revenue view $6.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $7.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S