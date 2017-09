Jan 29 (Reuters) - Guinness Nigeria PLC :

* Profit after tax for 6-months ended Dec. 31, 2015 of 1.17 billion naira versus 3.40 billion naira

* Revenue for 6-months ended Dec. 31, 2015 of 49.84 billion naira versus 55.27 billion naira