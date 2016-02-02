BRIEF-Edwards Lifesciences Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.64

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp :

* Q4 net sales $671.1 million versus $618 million last year

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.64

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.63

* Q4 Transcatheter Heart Valve therapy (THV) sales $334.3 million, up 25 percent

* Sees FY 2016 total sales between $2.60 billion and $2.85 billion

* Says raising 2016 adjusted earnings per share guidance to between $2.57 and $2.67

* Sees minimal positive impact to 2016 earnings from two-year suspension of u.s. Medical device excise tax

* Sees Q1 total sales of $640 million to $680 million; sees q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.64 to $0.70

* 2016 THV sales guidance raised $100 million to $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $648.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $642.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.40, revenue view $2.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: