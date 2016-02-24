FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Target posts Q4 GAAP earnings per share from cont ops $2.31
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2016 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Target posts Q4 GAAP earnings per share from cont ops $2.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Target Corp

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations $2.31; Q4 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $1.52; Q4 sales $21.63 billion versus $21.75 billion

* Q4 digital channel sales increased 34 percent

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations and adjusted earnings per share of $5.20 to $5.40

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.19; FY earnings per share view $5.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fourth quarter comparable sales increased 1.9 percent

* Sees Q1 2016 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations and adjusted earnings per share of $1.15 to $1.25

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.54, revenue view $21.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.