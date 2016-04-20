FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mattel Q1 loss per share $0.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc :

* Q1 loss per share $0.21

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.13

* Q1 net sales $869.4 million versus $922.7 million

* Q1 gross margin down 410 basis points, driven mainly by negative impact from changes in currency exchange rates

* Inventories at q1 end of $698.3 million versus $587.5 million at q4 end

* Q1 worldwide gross sales for Mattel Girls & Boys brands were $527.9 million, down 8 percent in constant currency

* Q1 worldwide gross sales for Barbie brand flat in constant currency

* Q1 worldwide gross sales for Fisher-Price brands $272.6 million, up 9 percent in constant currency

* Says “remain on track to deliver on our outlook for the year” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

