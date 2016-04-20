BRIEF-Mattel Q1 loss per share $0.21

April 20 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc :
* Q1 loss per share $0.21
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.13
* Q1 net sales $869.4 million versus $922.7 million
* Q1 gross margin down 410 basis points, driven mainly by negative impact from changes in currency exchange rates
* Inventories at q1 end of $698.3 million versus $587.5 million at q4 end
* Q1 worldwide gross sales for Mattel Girls & Boys brands were $527.9 million, down 8 percent in constant currency
* Q1 worldwide gross sales for Barbie brand flat in constant currency
* Q1 worldwide gross sales for Fisher-Price brands $272.6 million, up 9 percent in constant currency
* Says "remain on track to deliver on our outlook for the year"