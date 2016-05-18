FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Eagle Outfitters Q1 earnings per share $0.22
May 18, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-American Eagle Outfitters Q1 earnings per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 consolidated comparable sales up 6 percent versus 7 percent increase last year

* Q1 total net revenue $749.4 million versus $699.5 million last year

* Q2 ending inventory at cost is expected to be about flat

* Total merchandise inventories at end of Q1 up slightly to $334 million

* Continues to expect capital expenditures to be $160 million to $170 million for FY 2016

* Based on anticipated low single digit increase in comp sales, sees Q2 earnings per share to be about $0.20 to $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $731.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

