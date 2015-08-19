FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Target Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.22
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Target Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Target Corp :

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.22

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations $1.21

* Q2 sales rose 2.8 percent to $17.4 billion

* Q2 comparable sales rose 2.4 percent

* Now expects full-year 2015 adjusted earnings per share of $4.60 to $4.75 versus prior guidance of $4.50 to $4.65

* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.79 to $0.89

* Says Q2 reflects traffic growth, “strong” sales in its signature categories and “continued expense discipline”

* Says digital channel sales rose 30 percent in quarter, contributing 0.6 percentage points to comparable sales growth

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11, revenue view $17.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY earnings per share view $4.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.