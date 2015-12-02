FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-American Eagle posts Q3 EPS of $0.38, names Jay Schottenstein CEO
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-American Eagle posts Q3 EPS of $0.38, names Jay Schottenstein CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) -

* American Eagle Outfitters Inc says Q3 earnings per share from continuing operations $0.35; Q3 earnings per share $0.38; Q3 total revenue $919.1 million versus $854.3 million; Q3 comparable sales up 9 percent

* American Eagle Outfitters Inc says appointed Jay Schottenstein Chief Executive Officer effective immediately

* American Eagle Outfitters Inc says Schottenstein will continue in role as Executive Chairman of board

* American Eagle Outfitters Inc says total merchandise inventories at Q3 end rose 2 percent to $480 million

* American Eagle Outfitters Inc sees Q4 earnings per share $0.40-$0.42 excluding items; sees mid single-digit increase in Q4 comparable sales

* American Eagle Outfitters Inc continues to see FY 2015 capital expenditure about $150 million; sees FY 2016 capital spending of $150 million-$175 million

* American Eagle Outfitters Inc says “the holiday season is off to a solid start, and we are optimistic as we look ahead”

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $927.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.