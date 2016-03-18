FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ford CEO's compensation jumped 17 pct to $17.4 mln in 2015
#Market News
March 18, 2016 / 1:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ford CEO's compensation jumped 17 pct to $17.4 mln in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) -

* Ford Motor Co CEO Mark Fields’ 2015 compensation was $18.6 million, from $18.9 million in 2014

* Ford Motor CEO Fields 2015 pension award was $2.8 million lower than previous year

* Ford Motor Co’s Bill Ford 2015 pension award was $3 million lower than previous year

* Ford Motor Co executive chairman Bill Ford’s 2015 compensation including salary, bonus and stock fell 1.6 percent to $9.9 million

* Ford Motor Co executive chairman Bill Ford 2015 compensation was $12.9 million, from $15.6 million in 2014

* Ford Motor Co CEO Fields' compensation including salary, bonus and stock rose 17 percent in 2015 to $17.4 million Source text: 1.usa.gov/1Z95W76 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

