BRIEF-Gap Q2 Shr excluding items $0.64
#Market News
August 20, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gap Q2 Shr excluding items $0.64

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Gap Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.52; Q2 earnings per share excluding items $0.64; Q2 sales $3.9 billion versus $3.98 billion

* Reaffirmed FY EPS guidance to be in the range of $2.75 to $2.80, excluding impact from previously announced strategic actions

* Comparable sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2015 were down 2 percent versus flat last year

* On a constant currency basis, net sales for Q2 were about flat compared with last year

* Translation of net sales in foreign currencies into U.S. Dollars negatively impacted Q2 sales by about $100 million

* Foreign currency fluctuations reduced EPS growth rate in Q2 by about $0.04

* Updated estimate of charges associated with strategic actions to about $130 million to $140 million

* Continues to expect operating margin, excluding impact associated with strategic actions, to be down about 1 percent point in FY 2015

* At end of Q2, inventory dollars per store were up about 1 percent

* At Q3 end, expects year-over-year inventory dollars per store to be down slightly compared with last year

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $3.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY earnings per share view $2.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

