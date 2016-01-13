FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GM raises 2016 EPS forecast, boosts share buyback, dividend
January 13, 2016 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GM raises 2016 EPS forecast, boosts share buyback, dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - General Motors :

* Says 2016 earnings per share forecast raised to $5.25 to $5.75 per share, from $5.00 to $5.50

* To increase regular quarterly dividend to $0.38 per share from $0.36 per share

* To increase share buyback program to $9 billion from $5 billion; says buyback program to run through 2017

* Says has repurchased 70 percent, or $3.50 billion, of authorized share buyback program set in March 2015

* Says on track to achieve adjusted EBIT margin of 9 percent to 10 percent by “early next decade”

* Says plan calls for growing Chevrolet and Cadillac brands globally

* On track to achieve double-digit adjusted EBIT and adjusted EPS growth in 2015

* Says continues to expect capital expenditures of 5 percent to 5.5 percent of revenue through 2019

* Says percentage of capital expenditures to revenue to be significantly reduced over longer term

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2015 earnings per share view $4.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
