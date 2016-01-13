BRIEF-GM sees China market growing to 35 mln vehicles in next 10-15 yrs

Jan 13 (Reuters) -

* GM’s CEO Mary Barra says GM plan based on “modest global industry growth” over next few years

* GM says company’s financial plan not greatly impacted by low oil, gasoline prices

* GM’s CFO Chuck Stevens says company expects oil, gasoline pirces to remain “lower for longer”

* GM’s Ammann says new Bolt EV to be used in rental car program in alliance with Lyft ride-sharing

* GM’s President Dan Ammann says capex lower over long term due to new common vehicle architectures being developed

* GM sees China market growing as high as 35 million vehicles in next 10-15 years from 25 million vehicles now

* GM’s Barra says GM will invest so it can “lead and define the future of personal mobility”

* GM President Ammann says Europe industry sales improving, market still “tough” Further company coverage: