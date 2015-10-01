FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GM forecasts $155 billion in revenue for 2015
#Market News
October 1, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GM forecasts $155 billion in revenue for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) -

* GM says targets EBIT-Adjusted margins of 9 percent to 10 percent in ‘early next decade’ globally

* GM says it expects $2 billion to $3 billion in savings from technology partnerships with other automakers

* GM projects global industry light vehicle sales of about 130 million by 2030

* Tax earnings by 2018

* GM projects that GM financial will ‘more than double’ earnings assets by 2018 and after

* GM says GM financial earnings assets in 2014 were $41 billion

* GM says expects its ev battery cell costs will drop to $100 per KWH by 2022

* GM says current EV battery cell costs are $145 per KWH

* GM expects industry China vehicle sales to grow 3 percent to 5 percent annually from 2014 to 2020

* GM forecasts $155 billion in revenue for 2015 as well as 6.8 percent margins, 24 percent return on invested capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

