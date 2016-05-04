BRIEF-Zynga Q1 GAAP shr loss $0.03

May 4 (Reuters) -

* Zynga Inc says Q1 GAAP shr loss $0.03; Q1 non-GAAP shr $0.00; Q1 GAAP rev $186.7 mln VS $183.3 mln

* Zynga Inc Q1 shr view $-0.01, rev view $162.2 MLN -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zynga Inc says Q1 bookings of $182 mln, up 8 pct year-over-year and flat sequentially

* Zynga inc sees Q2 bookings in the range of $160 million to $170 million

* Zynga inc says “apple is now our largest platform partner, surpassing facebook in terms of online game bookings”

* Zynga inc says q1 average daily active users 19 million versus 25 million; q1 average monthly active users 68 million versus 100 million

* Zynga Inc Sees Q2 Rev $170 Mln To $180 Mln; Sees Q2 Shr Loss $0.02 To $0.03; Sees Q2 Non-Gaap loss per share $0.01 to breakeven

* Zynga Inc Q2 shr view $-0.00, rev view $170.4 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zynga inc says expects worldwide launch of csr2 in early q3; expects worldwide launch of dawn of titans in late q4