Oct 7 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank Of India

* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 million rupees for 2023 bonds

* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.67 billion rupees for 2025 bonds

* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 720 million rupees for new GS maturing Dec. 19, 2034

* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 720 million rupees for 2044 bonds Source text: bit.ly/1VD3Pu8 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)