BRIEF-J.D. Power, LMC automotive raises FY retail light-vehicle forecast

Sept 25 (Reuters) - J.D. Power, LMC Automotive:

* Sees new-vehicle sales headed to double-digit growth in September

* Sees Sept new-vehicle retail sales of 1.2 million units; up 10.2% from last year

* Sees Sept U.S. Retail SAAR of 14.9 million units versus 13.6 million units last year

* LMC raises 2015 total light-vehicle sales forecast to 17.2 million units from 17.1 million units

* LMC raises 2015 retail light-vehicle forecast to 14.1 million units from 14.0 million units Source text for Eikon: