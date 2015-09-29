FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IHS reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.86
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IHS reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.86

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - IHS Inc :

* Q3 revenue of $588 million, up 6 percent from the prior-year period

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.56 ; Q3 earnings per share $0.86

* Sees FY 2015 revenue at the mid-point of the range of $2.30 billion to $2.34 billion

* Sees in FY 2015 adjusted eps toward the high end of the range of $5.80 to $6.00 per diluted share

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.47, revenue view $579.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2015 earnings per share view $5.92, revenue view $2.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says “resources revenue continues to be negatively impacted by market pressures” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.