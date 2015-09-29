BRIEF-IHS reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.86

Sept 29 (Reuters) - IHS Inc :

* Q3 revenue of $588 million, up 6 percent from the prior-year period

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.56 ; Q3 earnings per share $0.86

* Sees FY 2015 revenue at the mid-point of the range of $2.30 billion to $2.34 billion

* Sees in FY 2015 adjusted eps toward the high end of the range of $5.80 to $6.00 per diluted share

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.47, revenue view $579.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2015 earnings per share view $5.92, revenue view $2.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says “resources revenue continues to be negatively impacted by market pressures” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: