BRIEF-General Motors reports Q1 earnings per share $1.24
April 21, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-General Motors reports Q1 earnings per share $1.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - General Motors Co :

* Q1 earnings per share $1.24

* Q1 earnings per share excluding items $1.26

* Q1 revenue $37.27 billion versus $35.71 billion last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $35.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GM affirms guidance of $5.25 to $5.75 EPS for 2016

* Says free cash flow ‘to follow normal seasonal cadence,’ 2016 free cash flow seen around $6 billion

* Says continues to expect improved EBIT-adjusted earnings and EBIT-adjusted margins this year over 2015

* Says continues to expect improved free cash flow this year over 2015

* Says Q1 return on invested capital 28.5 percent versus 19.5 percent year ago

* Says Q1 EBIT-adjusted earnings $2.7 billion versus $2.1 billion year ago

* Q1 EBIT-adjusted margin 7.1 percent

* Adjusted results included impact of $0.3 billion restructuring costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

