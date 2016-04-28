FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dow Chemical Co says Q1 earnings per share $0.15
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dow Chemical Co says Q1 earnings per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co :

* Says Q1 earnings per share of $0.89 on an operating basis, $0.15 on a reported basis

* Q1 sales were $10.7 billion, down 13 percent versus the year-ago period

* Says Agricultural Sciences reported Q1 sales of $1.6 billion, down from $1.9 billion in the year-ago period

* Says Performance Materials & Chemicals reported Q1 sales of $2.2 billion, down from $3.2 billion in the year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83, revenue view $10.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Performance Plastics reported Q1 sales of $4.2 billion, down from $4.3 billion in the year-ago period

* Remain on track with Dow Corning and DowDupont transactions

* Says looking ahead, “expect continued strength in the consumer driven end-markets”

* Looking ahead, “see strong demand signals in North America, gradual recovery in Europe and ongoing sustainable urbanization in China”

* “Believe pockets of volatility will persist, including near-term geopolitical and economic uncertainty, most notably in Brazil” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

