BRIEF-Ford Motor Co reports Q1 net earnings per share $0.61

April 28 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co :

* Q1 earnings per share ex-items $0.68

* Q1 net earnings per share $0.61

* Q1 revenue $37.7 billion versus $33.9 billion year ago

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $35.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q1 global operating margin 9.8 percent versus 4.8 percent year ago

* Q1 North American operating margin 12.9 percent versus 7.8 percent year ago

* Q1 pre-tax profit $3.8 billion versus $1.7 billion year ago, a company record for any quarter

* Q1 automotive operating cash flow $2.7 billion versus $2.2 billion year ago

* Q1 Europe pre-tax profit $434 million versus loss of $42 million year ago

* Ford motor says Q1 marks fourth straight quarterly profit in Europe

* Q1 South America loss $256 million versus loss of $189 million year ago

* Q1 Asia-Pacific profit $220 million versus $105 million year ago

* Q1 profit margin in Asia-Pacific 8.2 percent versus 4.6 percent year ago

* Q1 profit margin in Europe 6.3 percent versus loss of 0.6 percent year ago