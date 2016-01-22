FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GE reports Q4 operating earnings per share of $0.31
#Market News
January 22, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GE reports Q4 operating earnings per share of $0.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - GE -

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 industrial operating and verticals earnings per share $0.52

* Q4 earnings per share from continuing operations $0.26

* Q4 earnings per share $0.64

* Q4 revenue $33.89 billion versus $33.41 billion last year

* “We recognize that the first few weeks of 2016 have been especially volatile”

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $35.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - invent.ge/1QiWuKv Further company coverage:

