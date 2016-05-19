BRIEF-Gap Inc reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.32

May 19 (Reuters) - Gap Inc :

* Gap Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.32; Q1 net sales $3.44 billion versus $3.66 billion; Q1 comparable sales were down 5 percent versus down 4 percent year ago

* Gap Inc says company is not reaffirming its earnings per share guidance for fiscal year 2016

* Gap Inc says company now expects net closures of about 50 company-operated stores in fiscal year 2016

* Gap Inc says for fiscal year 2016, expects capital spending to be approximately $525 million, $125 million less than its previous guidance

* Old Navy will strategically shift focus to markets most favorable to brand’s growth, resulting in closure of 53 stores in Japan in FY2016

* Expects to close select dilutive Banana Republic stores, primarily internationally, in fiscal year 2016

* Estimates annualized sales loss of about $250 million associated with store closures, expects to recognize restructuring costs in fiscal 2016

* Translation of foreign currencies into U.S. Dollars negatively impacted net sales for Q1 by about $20 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $3.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S