BRIEF-Gap Inc reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.32
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 8:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gap Inc reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.32

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Gap Inc :

* Gap Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.32; Q1 net sales $3.44 billion versus $3.66 billion; Q1 comparable sales were down 5 percent versus down 4 percent year ago

* Gap Inc says company is not reaffirming its earnings per share guidance for fiscal year 2016

* Gap Inc says company now expects net closures of about 50 company-operated stores in fiscal year 2016

* Gap Inc says for fiscal year 2016, expects capital spending to be approximately $525 million, $125 million less than its previous guidance

* Old Navy will strategically shift focus to markets most favorable to brand’s growth, resulting in closure of 53 stores in Japan in FY2016

* Expects to close select dilutive Banana Republic stores, primarily internationally, in fiscal year 2016

* Estimates annualized sales loss of about $250 million associated with store closures, expects to recognize restructuring costs in fiscal 2016

* Translation of foreign currencies into U.S. Dollars negatively impacted net sales for Q1 by about $20 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $3.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

