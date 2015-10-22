FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Raytheon reports Q3 shr from cont ops $1.47
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
A Democrat embrace, again
Politics
A Democrat embrace, again
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Raytheon reports Q3 shr from cont ops $1.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co :

* Q3 net sales $5.8 billion versus $5.5 billion last year

* Q3 earnings per share from continuing operations $1.47

* Q3 bookings $5.32 billion versus $5.88 billion last year

* Backlog at end of Q3, 2015 was $33.57 billion versus $33.25 billion at end of Q3, 2014

* Says updated financial outlook for 2015 for higher sales and to reflect actuarial updates to its pension plans

* Sees 2015 net sales $23 billion to $23.3 billion, compared with previous outlook of $22.7 billion to $23.2 billion

* Sees 2015 earnings per share from continuing operations of $6.47 to $6.62

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.43, revenue view $5.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2015 earnings per share view $6.66, revenue view $23.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.