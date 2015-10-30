FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Abbvie reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.13
#Market News
October 30, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Abbvie reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc :

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.13

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.74

* Says “are well-positioned to deliver robust eps growth in 2015 and beyond”

* Q3 global humira sales up 19.6 percent on operational basis, or 12.1 percent including impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations

* Says is raising adjusted earnings per share guidance for FY 2015 to $4.26 to $4.28

* Says GAAP earnings per share guidance for FY 2015 is $3.16 to $3.18

* Expects to deliver double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth on average through 2020; guides to total company sales of about $37 billion in 2020

* Says targeting 2020 global Humira sales of more than $18 billion and Imbruvica revenue of approximately $5 billion

* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share of $4.90 to $5.10

* Declared increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.57 per share from $0.51 per share, beginning with dividend payable on Feb. 16, 2016

* Q3 worldwide sales $5.94 billion, up 18.4 percent

* Fy 2015 earnings per share view $4.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.08, revenue view $5.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
