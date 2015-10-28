BRIEF-Competition Commission Of Singapore updates on Asia Pacific Breweries (Singapore) investigation

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Competition Commission Of Singapore:

* Investigated Asia Pacific Breweries (Singapore) for supplying draught beer to retail outlets solely on exclusive basis

* Asia Pacific Breweries (Singapore) (APBS) has since provided Competition Commission Of Singapore (CCS) with a voluntary commitment to cease its outlet-exclusivity practice

* Change in APBS’s practices to be applicable to draught beer contracts entered with retailers on and after 28 Dec 2015

* As voluntary commitment adequately addresses CCS’s concerns, CCS has ceased its investigation

* Moving forward, APBS will not impose outlet-exclusivity conditions in its supply of draught beer contracts to retailers Source text: (bit.ly/1Wi16S6)