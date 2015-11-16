BRIEF-Array BioPharma, Pierre Fabre announce collaboration for two novel oncology products

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Array BioPharma Inc :

* Co and Pierre Fabre to globally develop and commercialize Array’s late-stage novel oncology products Binimetinib and Encorafenib

* Array to receive a $30 million up-front payment and up to $425 million in additional development and commercialization milestones

* Array retains full commercialization rights to Binimetinib and Encorafenib in United States, Canada, Japan and Korea

* Pierre Fabre to have exclusive rights to commercialize both products in all other countries, including Europe, Asia and Latin America

* Nemo phase 3 trial remains on-track for top-line results by end of 2015

* Array and Pierre fabre have agreed to split future development costs on a 60:40 basis

* All ongoing Binimetinib and Encorafenib clinicaltrials remain substantially funded through completion by Novartis

