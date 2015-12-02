FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Comscore says total digital spend on Cyber Monday reached $3.12 bln vs $2.59 bln last year
#Market News
December 2, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Comscore says total digital spend on Cyber Monday reached $3.12 bln vs $2.59 bln last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Comscore :

* For holiday season-to-date, $27.9 billion has been spent online, a 6 percent increase

* Cyber Monday reached $2.28 billion in desktop online spending, up 12 percent

* Total digital spend on Cyber Monday reached $3.12 billion versus $2.59 billion spent last year

* Mobile commerce estimated to account for 27 percent of total digital commerce on Cyber Monday, with $838 million spent via smartphones, tablets

* Amazon ranked as the most visited online retail property on Cyber Monday, followed by WalMart, ebay, Target and Best Buy

* “Looking optimistic that the success of black friday weekend and Cyber Monday will carry on throughout the rest of the season”

* For five-day period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, online buying from desktop computers totaled $7.20 billion, up 10 percent Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
