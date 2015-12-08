FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says outlook for U.S. banks is stable over next 12-18 months
December 8, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Moody's says outlook for U.S. banks is stable over next 12-18 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s says strong balance sheets support US banks’ stable outlook; warning signs in commercial lending

* Moody’s says despite persisting earnings headwinds, outlook for U.S. banks is stable over the next 12 to 18 months

* Moody’s says “We’ll see banks continue cost cutting next year in order to improve earnings, but it will remain an uphill battle”

* Moody’s says early indicators suggest growing risk in commercial lending, with credit quality showing early signs of deterioration

* Moody’s says “The pressures on banks’ revenue growth, commercial lending could become a greater source of concern in 2016”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

