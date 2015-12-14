FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Akebia,Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma colloborate to develop,commercialize Vadadustat in Asia
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Autos
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Akebia,Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma colloborate to develop,commercialize Vadadustat in Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Akebia Therapeutics

* Akebia and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma announce collaboration to develop and commercialize Vadadustat in Asia

* MTPC to make payments of $100 million for costs related to global phase 3 program for Vadadustat including $40 million upon signing

* Akebia Therapeutics says is eligible to receive up to about $250 million in additional milestone payments

* Akebia therapeutics says MTPC will also make tiered royalty payments, from low teens up to 20 percent, on sales of Vadadustat in the territory

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.