BRIEF-Amgen reacquires product rights to Prolia, Xgeva and Vectibix from GSK in 48 countries

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc says

* Amgen reacquires all product rights to prolia (denosumab), xgeva (denosumab) and vectibix (panitumumab) from GSK in 48 countries

* Amgen Inc says will make undisclosed milestone payments to GSK on signing and on successful transition of products back to Amgen

* Amgen Inc says will book all product sales following transition of products back to Amgen

* Amgen Inc says anticipates transaction to be accretive to adjusted earnings in 2017

* Amgen Inc says GSK will continue to hold license and sell and distribute products for an interim transition period that will vary by country

* Amgen Inc Says majority of markets are planned to be transitioned back to Amgen within a 12 month period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [AMGN.O ]