BRIEF-Toyota's new R&D company hires AI and robotics research team
#Market News
January 5, 2016 / 9:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Toyota's new R&D company hires AI and robotics research team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Toyota Research Institute -

* Toyota Research Institute announces leadership team for artificial intelligence and robotics research

* Initial technical team includes former DARPA program manager Eric Krotkov, former head of Google Robotics James Kuffner

* John Roos, former U.S. ambassador to Japan to be advisory board chairman, iRobot founder Rodney Brooks to be deputy chairman

* Two new research and development facilities, one in Palo Alto and in Cambridge, MA, will officially open in January Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
