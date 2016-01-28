BRIEF-Electronic Arts reports 3rd-qtr non-GAAP EPS of $1.83

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc:

* Q3 GAAP total net revenue $1.07 billion versus $1.13 billion last year; Q3 non-GAAP total net revenue $1.8 billion versus $1.43 billion last year

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.14; q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.83

* Increased fiscal 2016 non-GAAP net revenue guidance to $4.52 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share guidance to $3.04

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP net revenue about $4.36 billion; sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share about $2.23

* Star Wars Battlefront surpassed EA's fiscal year guidance of 13 million units sold-in