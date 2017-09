BRIEF-U.S. CDC issues interim guidelines for preventing sexual transmission of Zika virus

Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC issues interim guidelines for preventing sexual transmission of Zika virus

* U.S. CDC issues updated interim guidelines for healthcare providers caring for pregnant women, women of reproductive age with possible Zika exposure

* Pregnant women and their male sex partners should discuss partner’s potential exposures, history of Zika-like illness with healthcare provider

* Men with pregnant partner who reside in or have traveled to area of active Zika virus transmission and their pregnant partners should use condoms