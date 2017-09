Jan 28 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.89; Q4 earnings per share $0.88; Q4 net revenues $536 million, up 4 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $530.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GAAP operating expense guidance of $1,110-$1,160 million.

* On an organic basis, excluding impact of changes in foreign exchange rates and acquisitions, Q4 net revenues rose 5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)