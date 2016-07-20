FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ebay reports quarterly GAAP earnings per share $0.38
July 20, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ebay reports quarterly GAAP earnings per share $0.38

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - eBay Inc :

* eBay Inc reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $2.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.17 billion

* Board approves additional $2.5 billion stock repurchase authorization

* Raises full year 2016 revenue and EPS guidance

* Quarterly gross merchandise volume $20.9 billion versus $20 billion last year

* Says GAAP operating margin increased to 23.8 percent for Q2 of 2016, compared to 20.3 percent for same period last year

* Says expects net revenue between $8.85 billion and $8.95 billion for 2016

* Says non-GAAP operating margin decreased to 29.1 percent in Q2 of 2016, compared to 32.1 percent for same period last year

* Quarterly GAAP earnings per share $0.38

* Says expects net revenue between $2.16 billion and $2.19 billion for Q3

* Quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.43

* Sees non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $0.42 - $0.44 for Q3

* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $0.35 - $0.37

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $2.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $2.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $1.85 - $1.90

* Sees 2016 GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $1.60 - $1.65

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $8.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

