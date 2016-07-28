FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dow Chemical Q2 earnings per share on an operating basis $0.95

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co

* Q2 earnings per share on an operating basis $0.95; Q2 earnings per share $2.61 on a reported basis

* Q2 sales were $12.0 billion, down 7 percent

* Agricultural Sciences reported second quarter sales of $1.6 billion, down from $1.7 billion

* Performance Plastics reported second quarter sales of $4.7 billion, down from $4.8 billion

* "The pace of economic growth remains uneven across the major geographies"; "Latin America is showing early signs of improvement from a low base"

* Performance Materials & Chemicals reported second quarter sales of $2.3 billion, down from $3.2 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $11.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

