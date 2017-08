Aug 2 (Reuters) - General Motors Co :

* Reports GM U.S. deliveries for July 2016 of 267,258, down 1.9 percent

* Estimates seasonally adjusted annual selling rate (SAAR) for light vehicles in July was 17.9 million units

* GM ended July with a 66-days supply of vehicles Source text: bit.ly/2asSvOK Further company coverage: