BRIEF-Wal Mart Stores Q2 adj earnings per share $1.07

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Wal Mart Stores Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share $1.21; Q2 adjusted earnings per share of $1.07; Q2 total revenue $120.85 billion versus $120.23 billion

* Q2 net sales $119.41 billion versus $119.33 billion

* Q2 Walmart U.S. net sales $76.24 billion versus $73.96 billion

* Q2 Sam's Club net sales $14.54 billion versus $14.73 billion

* Sees Walmart U.S. comparable sales 1.0% to 1.5% for the 13-week period ending Oct. 28, 2016

* Q2 Walmart U.S. comparable sales (without fuel) up 1.6 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.02, revenue view $120.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 constant currency revenue $123.60 billion, up 2.8 percent; Q2 consolidated constant currency net sales up 2.3 percent

* Q2 globally, on constant currency basis, e-commerce sales, GMV increased 11.8% and 13.0%, respectively

* Q2 Walmart International net sales $28.62 billion versus $30.64 billion

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.90 to $1.00; sees fiscal year 2017 adjusted EPS $4.15 to $4.35

* Sees Sam's Club comparable sales without fuel slightly positive for the 13-week period ending Oct. 28, 2016

* Q2 Sam's Club comparable sales (without fuel) up 0.6 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S