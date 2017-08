Aug 18 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc

* Says Andrew Levy Named Chief Financial Officer; Julia Haywood Named Chief Commercial Officer

* Says Acting CFO Gerry Laderman To Continue As Senior Vice President, Finance, Procurement And Treasurer

* Says Levy Comes To United From Allegiant Travel Company

* Says Current Chief Revenue Officer Jim Compton To Retire At The End Of The Year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: