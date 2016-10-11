BRIEF-Auris Medical Holding AG provides update on its treatment for acute inner ear tinnitus

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 11, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding AG :

* Auris Medical provides update on development of Keyzilen for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus

* based on insights from TACTT2 trial, submitting protocol amendment to regulatory agencies in Europe for TACTT3

* expects enrollment to resume in early 2017; top-line results from the expanded TACTT3 trial are now expected in early 2018

* says outcomes from TACTT2 and regulatory path forward will be reviewed with US FDA in early December 2016

* "disappointed that the TACTT2 trial failed to confirm the efficacy of keyzilen in the overall study population" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

